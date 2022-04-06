Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury
Rajasthan Royals pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury

Nathan Coulter-Nile had picked an injury while playing the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, after which he had left the field midway during the contest.
File photo of Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile(AP)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Royals endured a huge blow as Australian quick Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The pacer had picked an injury while playing the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the Royals had won by 61 runs.   

The incident took place when the pacer came to bowl the final over of the Sunrisers innings, however, failed to complete it, following which he left the field.

He started off the over with a waist height no-ball but went tumbling down on his follow through. He had then bowled three overs and leaked runs at an economy of 16.00. 

The franchise is yet to announce a replacement for him. 

Meanwhile, Coulter Nile was bought by the franchise for 2 crore during the accelerated part of the mega auctions held in February.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are having a superb season after finishing second last in the previous edition. 

The franchise currently sit at the top of the points table with two resounding wins from three matches.

