Nathan Smith flies near boundary to take an absolute screamer in NZ vs SL 2nd ODI

Nathan Smith produced an unforgettable moment in New Zealand's second ODI against Sri Lanka at Seddon Park, Hamilton, taking a stunning diving catch at the deep-third boundary to dismiss Eshan Malinga. This spectacular effort came on the final ball of the 29th over, with Sri Lanka already in dire straits at 136/8, chasing a revised target of 256 under the DLS method. Nathan Smith takes a screamer(X)

Smith’s athleticism helped complete a comprehensive 113-run win for the Kiwis, handing them a commanding 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series.

The catch took place as William O’Rourke delivered a solid good-length delivery on middle and off. Malinga, trying to swat across the line after making room, misjudged the pace of the ball. The ball flew off the top edge, high over the wicketkeeper, setting the stage for Smith to launch himself into a full-throttle dive.

Positioned slightly square of the field, Smith had to cover significant ground to position himself under the ball, and with a final flying leap, he plucked the ball from the air, parallel to the ground, to send Malinga packing.

The Sri Lankan chase had faltered early, with the top three dismissed quickly. Kamindu Mendis, who fought valiantly with a well-made 64 off 66 balls, was the only batter to offer any real resistance.

Smith also contributed with the ball, removing the second-highest run-scorer, Janith Liyanage, for 22. The Kiwis’ bowlers, led by O’Rourke, kept the pressure on throughout, making regular breakthroughs as Sri Lanka’s batting crumbled.

For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman set the tone with a 112-run partnership for the second wicket, both scoring half-centuries. Although the middle order collapsed after Chapman’s departure, they had posted a competitive total of 255/7, which proved too much for the visitors.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner lauded his team’s performance after the win, noting the challenging conditions that suited their seamers. "The bounce our bowlers got has proven to be challenging," Santner said. "Good game time for the guys." With this victory, New Zealand now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, leaving Sri Lanka with plenty to reflect on ahead of the third ODI.