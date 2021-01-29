Nauman Ali grabs maiden five-for as Pakistan win first Test
- Ali claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as South Africa were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.
Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five for 35 on debut to brush aside the South African tail in their second innings and see Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.
The 34-year-old claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as South Africa were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.
The hosts had a wobble when Anrich Nortje removed two batsmen in one over, but skipper Babar Azam (30) and Azhar Ali (31 not out) eased their side to a comprehensive victory in a match in which fortunes fluctuated until a burst of wickets for Pakistan late on the third day turned the game in their favour.
The second and final Test starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday. South Africa will also play three Twenty20 Internationals on the tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, in which six policemen and two civilians were killed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
- India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pujara talks about two India players who allow him to play his ‘natural game’
- Pujara’s knock of 56 in the last Test in Brisbane was extremely important for India in their run-chase. He held up one end as other batsmen tried to go for the target at the Gabba.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His role will be extremely important going ahead': India batting coach Rathour
- Pant’s batting performance in the Australia series has impressed India batting coach Vikram Rathour. The former India opener said Pant will be an ‘extremely important role’ going ahead for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli's advice that changed the game for West Indies batsman Blackwood
- Blackwood who came face-to-face with Kohli during the India vs West Indies Test match in Kingston, Jamaica in 2019, said he has interacted with the Indian captain a few times on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He’s obviously unique in terms of how he bowls’: Burns on 'hard bowler' Bumrah
- During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Burns admitted that the Indians are in a ‘pretty handy form’ and it will be a big challenge facing them in their conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian players clear first of 3 Covid-19 tests, BCCI allows families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If bowlers concede a boundary, Ravi Shastri shouts at me': India bowling coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)
- England in India: In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nauman Ali grabs maiden five-for as Pakistan win first Test
- Ali claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as South Africa were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 3 - (2001-02 to 2016-17)
- In part three of the series we take a look at how the India vs England rivalry has shaped up on Indian soil in the 21st century.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On this Day: Pathan rattled Pakistan with record hat-trick in 1st over of a Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian umpires Menon, Chaudhary & Sharma to officiate during England Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Scary to think what he can achieve': Jaffer praises '25-year-old' Kagiso Rabada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox