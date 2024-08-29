Naveen-ul-Haq bombarded with unsparing Virat Kohli fight reminders in CPL video as YouTuber Speed makes surprise cameo

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side, Barbados Royals, recently shared a hilarious video on their social media channels featuring Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and his intriguing, bittersweet relationship with Team India star, Virat Kohli. The lighthearted clip, which went viral on social media platforms, playfully referenced the early tension between the two cricketers, which began during a heated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash but was resolved with a warm embrace during an ODI World Cup match later in the same year between India and Afghanistan in Delhi. Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli had an ugly fight during the 2023 edition of IPL(X/File)

Naveen and Kohli's rivalry is one that captured headlines and stirred emotions among fans. Their infamous on-field altercation during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow sparked controversy and ignited a feud that lingered for months.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the two cricketers buried the hatchet when they exchanged a heartfelt hug in the global tournament.

With the CPL 2024 just around the corner, the Barbados Royals' social media team decided to add a humorous twist to this story. The video opens with Naveen checking his phone and coming across reels of popular YouTuber IShowSpeed, known for his unabashed admiration of Kohli.

The Afghan pacer, sporting a rather gloomy expression, locks his phone and begins to walk, only to be distracted by a paper cutting on the wall that reads “Ben Stokes.” The name of the England Test captain is frequently linked with Kohli, thanks to its resemblance to a Hindi expletive the Indian often uses on the field.

The video continues with Naveen shaking his head in mild exasperation upon seeing the paper cutting before resuming his walk. The scene cuts to him in his hotel room, where he calls the receptionist to inquire which channel is broadcasting the CPL matches. "Channel no. 18," comes the reply, which is also Kohli's jersey number.

With a wry smile, Naveen disconnects the phone and humorously quips, “Bas karo yaar, ab kuch to naya dhoondo” [Stop it guys, now find something new].

The Barbados Royals' video comes as a playful prelude to the upcoming CPL 2024 season, which kicks off on Friday, August 30. The inaugural match will feature the new entrants, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, taking on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.