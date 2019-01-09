‘Need a babysitter right now’ – Rohit Sharma trolls Rishabh Pant

India cricketer Rohit Sharma trolled teammate Rishabh Pant with the now famous babysitter reference on social media, on Wednesday. During the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia skipper Tim Paine sledged Pant by asking him to babysit his kids and Rohit has now taken the banter to altogether a different level.

Rohit recently revealed that he and his partner Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby girl and they have named her Samaira. The entire chain of events of this friendly banter started with Pant wishing his followers good morning on social media, along with a picture of himself.

Rohit pulled his leg by saying: “Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy @RishabPant777.”

Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy 😃 @RishabPant777 https://t.co/JkGWTYpnBk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 9, 2019

Pant took the banter in good spirits and responded by taking a friendly dig at teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Pant wrote: “@ImRo45 Hahhaa.. Bhaiya @yuzi_chahal not doing his job properly? More than happy to babysit Samaira Congratulations @ritssajdeh.”

@ImRo45 Hahhaa.. Bhaiya @yuzi_chahal not doing his job properly?🤪 More than happy to babysit Samaira 🤗 Congratulations @ritssajdeh 🥳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) January 9, 2019

Rohit has joined the other members of the Indian team in Australia ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series. Former India skipper MS Dhoni, ODI deputy Rohit and Yuzvendra Chahal among others arrived in Sydney. Rohit, who was also in the Test squad, had flown back to Mumbai for the birth of his child.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand -

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

