‘Need to strengthen batting by including him’: Vengsarkar names India youngster who can match ‘with the best'

After India’s humiliating defeat by an innings and 76 runs, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has strongly advocated for the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth Test which begins in London on September 2.

Team India went through a horrendous batting collapse in both innings which allowed the hosts to level the series 1-1. After getting all-out for 78 in the first innings, the visitors were bowled out for 278, despite a solid 99-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. The middle-order once again didn’t live up to the expectation as the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane failed to show resilience.

Also read: Ollie Robinson: England's fresh pace face, seasoned approach

In an exclusive interaction with the news agency PTI, Vengsarkar said India should drop a bowler and bring in Suryakumar ahead of Hanuma Vihari as an extra batsman.

“I don't like to sound as if it's a knee-jerk reaction but I firmly believe we need to strengthen our batting line-up by including Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hanuma Vihari. We should drop a bowler and go in with six batsmen,” Vengsarkar told PTI.





The former India captain and selector believes that Surya, who has a 44 plus average in first-class cricket, has the talent and temperament to make a difference for India in the next Test match.

“Surya can match (in terms of skills) with the best in this Indian team and since he's around for sometime now he should be included before it's too late,” Vengsarkar said.

The two teams will play the fourth Test starting from September 2nd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON