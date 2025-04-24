Nehal Wadhera's interaction with Virat Kohli left him 'shocked': 'He was talking to Shreyas. As soon as match got over…'

Left-handed batter Nehal Wadhera made his Indian Premier League debut in 2023 for Mumbai Indians. In his inaugural season, Wadhera impressed one and all, showcasing his talent on the biggest stage. However, it wasn't until he played for the Punjab Kings this year that the 24-year-old really came into his own. In seven matches, Wadhera has scored 189 runs at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 146.51. Nehal Wadhera (R) met Virat Kohli after the match(AFP)

His scores this season read 43*, 62, 9, 27, 10, 33*, and 5. Wadhera hasn't been afraid to go for his shots from ball No.1, and his fearless approach has earned the youngster praise from several quarters. In a tricky 96-run chase in a 14-over-contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wadhera took the team over the line despite losing wickets at the other end.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting have consistently backed Wadhera for his ability to seize control of matches, and the young batter has repaid their trust with standout performances. With aspirations to steer PBKS to their first playoff appearance since 2014, Wadhera is determined to elevate his game as the tournament reaches its critical stages.

During a media roundtable organised by the franchise, Wadhera shared how a pivotal conversation with Ponting during training camps in Dharamsala provided him with clear insight into his role for the season. Since then, he has embraced the opportunity and never looked back.

"Our conversations are pretty simple. So just before the season, we had camps going on in Dharamsala, so I spoke to him individually, and asked him, 'Coach, where are you looking, like what number are you looking for me, where are you expecting me to bat' So he told me that your order can be flexible as well, as you play spin well, so I was pretty okay with that and I kept my preparations accordingly," said Wadhera while replying to a Hindustan Times query.

"I think the camps which we had in Dharamsala, along with Ricky Ponting, gave us a decent amount of tips and also boosted our confidence. I think those camps really helped us, and not just with Ricky, but also previously, which were held by Punjab Kings in Chandigarh by Mr. Sunil Joshi and Mr. Trevor Gonsalves. Those preparations were crucial because we don't get such preparations usually if we are practicing on our own."

After the fixture against RCB, a picture went viral on social media in which Nehal Wadhera was seen speaking to Virat Kohli. When asked what the conversation was all about, the left-hander revealed he approached the India legend for tips on batting.

"As soon as the match got over, I went up to him and I asked, 'Virat Bhai, you have seen me for the past two years and this year. Do you see any change in me, or where do you think I can improve?' I am a huge fan and if he tells me anything, I would always start working on it. He told me, Nehal, I liked your batting, and I told him that this was my plan," said the youngster.

"So, I executed it. He told me that your plan was good to just attack the bowlers because, in low-scoring games, it's always challenging. After that, he told me that 'I could see composure in your batting and the shots you were hitting, had a lot of thought. Then we had a word that yes, I have done this, I have worked like this. So, he was happy to see my preparation, and he was happy to share his experience with me. I was also equally happy taking all his experience and all the compliments he gave, which meant I was pleased hearing that from a legend like Virat Kohli."

Nehal also revealed that earlier he used to approach players like Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma to help him interact with Kohli. Still, it felt nice that the India legend remembered his name this time around and asked about his well-being.

"If you talk about Virat, I didn't talk to him in detail about the preparation. But I did tell him that I had done. Did you find any difference in me in the last 2 years and this year? And he told me that, yes, I can see a lot of composure in your batting. And if he tells me such things, I definitely like it a lot. I was shocked our match wasn't starting. Virat was standing there, and he was talking to Shreyas Iyer," said Nehal.

"He called me himself. He asked me 'ki haal chaal, Nehal?' I was shocked that he even knew my name. Because I wasn't expecting that he would remember my name. So I think from there, I was delighted. So, I think that opened the door for me to go up to him and ask questions. Last year, I used to tell a player, either Tilak or Surya Bhai, that I wanted to talk to Virat Bhai once. So I think that was the actual icebreaker where I got to know that, yes, Virat knows my name. And I could go up to him and have a conversation with him," he added.

In the match against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Wadhera scored 33 off 19 balls, including three fours and three sixes. The youngster revealed he loves to flourish under pressure situations and has always believed in stepping up for his team.

"I love playing under tough situations. It was a very good opportunity to prove myself. Before going out to bat, the coach came to me and he told me that, Nehal, we just need run a ball, you can just go easy. I said, okay, coach but as soon as I went inside, I felt that RCB put a lot of pressure on us at that time, so I felt that, now that I have come inside, my match-ups are smaller, and I think this is my responsibility now to make my team go through and put some pressure back on RCB," said Nehal.

"As soon as Suyash Prabhudessai came to bowl, I told the non-striker that if you're okay with singles, you do that, but I'm just going to attack all the bowlers, so from there, I just started, and I just completely matched I,t and it turned out very well for Punjab Kings and me," he added.

'Team-man Shreyas Iyer a very good captain'

Wadhera also praised his skipper Shreyas, calling him a "team man" who never thinks about individual performances; his goal is always to make the team win. He also credited Shreyas' partnership with head coach Ponting for changing the fortunes of the Punjab Kings.

"Shreyas Iyer is a really great captain. I think the combination he makes with Ricky Ponting is also really good. Because they have already been a team together in Delhi Capitals as well. So, I think they have an excellent bond within themselves. They share a good bond with us – the newcomers like me who are playing for Punjab for the first time. When I came to Punjab Kings, I never felt that I was a new guy joining a team. I never felt like a newbie here. So, I think these are the things which give confidence to a player and security to a player," said Nehal.

"I am thrilled. And if you talk about Shreyas Iyer, then he is a very good captain. You all know from his batting that how he bats. However, the bonding and field changes he makes within himself show that he is very involved and always thinks for the team. He is always a team man. He always thinks for the team rather than his performance. So, I think if a captain is with you like this, I think there is this positive energy all around."

Wadhera's talent shone brightly in his debut season with the Mumbai Indians in 2023, captivating fans and pundits alike. Despite sharing the stage with stars like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, the left-hander held his own, proving he truly belongs at this level. Wadhera shared that facing Jofra Archer in the nets instilled in him the confidence to dream big, and he hasn’t looked back since.

"When I had my first year for Mumbai Indians, I wasn't even expecting to play in the first team. I did well in the practice games there, and that was the first time I played Archer, so when I batted against Archer, I think that was an actual moment where I had that self-confidence. As they say, it's not about being good, but it's about knowing that you are good," he said.

"When I played Archer, I got the confidence from there that, yes, I am prepared for this level. So, when I made my debut from there, I was confident. But when I played for the Mumbai Indians, I always knew I couldn't have a fixed position in that team because all the international players were playing there, and all of them were very experienced. I was pretty okay with that," he added.

Wadhera shared that he missed the chance to interact with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during Punjab Kings' match against the five-time champions in New Chandigarh. However, he expressed his eagerness to connect with the World Cup-winning captain when they face off in Chennai.

The left-hander also spilled the beans on how former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated him after Punjab Kings won against RCB in Bengaluru. "I spoke to Yuvraj Singh after the Bengaluru game, and he congratulated me on my knock. He told me how can I play for India. He spoke to me on the phone, and his words were like golden words to me. He gave me tips, and I am grateful to him. I have huge respect for him. I asked him how can I go one step ahead," he said.