Virat Kohli glares at Nehal Wadhera after inflicting run out, strikes fierce send-off pose during PBKS vs RCB

In the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, a mix-up between Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis on the pitch led to an unfortunate run-out. The duo, attempting a simple run between the wickets, found themselves at the same end of the pitch, with neither batter making an attempt to return to their crease. Virat Kohli celebrates after inflicting a run out against PBKS(X)

Virat Kohli, stationed at cover, seized the opportunity, combining with Tim David to execute a sharp run-out, sending Wadhera back for just 5. After inflicting the run out, Kohli’s spirited celebration caught significant attention on social media platforms. His gesture after the wicket seemed to be directed towards Wadhera.

Watch:

The run-out summed up a poor outing for PBKS with the bat, who had gotten off to a strong start thanks to an impressive opening partnership between Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. The pair had put together a quickfire 42 runs for the first wicket, setting the stage for an imposing total. However, their departures opened the floodgates for RCB's bowlers, who capitalised on the growing pressure. Shreyas Iyer (6) and Nehal Wadhera (5) fell cheaply, leaving PBKS in a fix.

Despite a few promising moments, the Kings' struggles with the bat were evident, and the miscommunication between Wadhera and Inglis dashed their hopes of imposing a strong total. The side couldn't recover from the quick setbacks, eventually ending at 157/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first.

"Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket," Patidar said after winning the toss, explaining the thought process behind his choice.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a point to prove after their recent victory over RCB just a couple of days prior. "We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day, you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer remarked.