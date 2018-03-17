Netherlands beat Nepal, finish seventh in ICC World Cup qualifiers

Netherlands finished seventh in the ICC World Cup qualifiers after a 45-run win over Nepal in their last playoff match of the tournament at Kwekwe Sports Club on Saturday.

Batting first, the Dutch collected 189 for nine with Bas de Leede (39), Max O’Dowd (28), Roelof van der Merwe (25), Scott Edwards (25) and Peter Seelaar (23) making even contributions with the bat.

Nepal fast bowler Sompal Kami returned figures of four for 24, while Lalit Rajbanshi and Sandeep Lamichhane bagged two wickets each conceding 38 and 41 runs, respectively.

In turn, van der Merwe recorded figures of 10-1-20-4 as Nepal were spun out for 144 in 44.4 overs. Van der Merwe was later declared Player of the Match.

In the other match of the day, Papua New Guinea defeated Hong Kong by 58 runs in the 9th/10th playoff match.