Home / Cricket / 'Never imagined...': Virat Kohli takes a peek into the past with Rahul Dravid ahead of India's 1st Test vs West Indies

'Never imagined...': Virat Kohli takes a peek into the past with Rahul Dravid ahead of India's 1st Test vs West Indies

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 10, 2023 09:47 AM IST

India's first Test against the West Indies will be played from July 12 in Dominica.

India are gearing up for their first Test against the West Indies which will kick off their tour of the Caribbean islands. The match will be played in Dominica from July 12 to 16. It will be the first Test that the Windsor Park will host since 2017 and just the fifth overall.

Dravid and Kohli's playing career overlapped for a few years. (Getty Images)
Dravid and Kohli's playing career overlapped for a few years. (Getty Images)

Incidentally, the first ever Test that was hosted in Dominica was also between India and the West Indies. That match was played in July 2011 and Virat Kohli remains the only player from that Indian squad to be still with the team going into the upcoming Test. However, he is not the only individual present with the squad from the Indian team that played in 2011. India's current head coach Rahul Dravid was a senior member of the squad back then and Kohli acknowledged that with a post on his social media handles.

“The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful,” Kohli says in the post alongwith an image with Dravid at the stadium.

The two players were on opposite ends of their careers at the time. It was the last Test in Dravid and his longtime teammate VVS Laxman's illustrious careers in the West Indies. Kohli on the other hand had only made his Test debut in the first match of the series.

The West Indies, led by former all-rounder Darren Sammy, batted first and were all out for 204 with Ishant Sharma taking five wickets. India scored 347 with captain MS Dhoni scoring top scoring for them with a 133-ball 74. West Indies posted 322 in their second innings thanks to centuries from batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Kirk Edwards, thus setting a 180-run target for India to chase in just over a session on the last day. The hosts never let India score freely and fought out a draw. Dravid fell for five runs to Sammy in the Indian first innings and was unbeaten on 34 in the second. Kohli scored 30 in the first innings and didn't bat in the second.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out