‘Never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali...’: Rohit Sharma on completing 13 years in international cricket

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:04 IST

India’s limited overs captain Rohit Sharma completed 13 years of playing international cricket on Tuesday and took to Twitter to express his gratitude for all that he has achieved in his career. Rohit made his one-day international debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007.

Rohit made an instant mark after making his debut as he was part of India 2007 WT20 winning team, playing some useful knocks in the competition. He then played a pivotal role in India’s CB series triumph in Australia.

His performances though dwindled and he failed to make the cut for the 2011 ICC World Cup squad. Rohit made a comeback into the team and established himself as an opener in limited overs cricket, performing well alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the triumphant campaign of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

He has been an inextricable part of the team since, taking the 50-over format by storm. He is the only cricketer to score three ODI double centuries and smashed the all time record by scoring 5 centuries in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

His Test career though has been a stop start one but Rohit has made a strong comeback in Test cricket too as an opener in 2019.

“Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rohit has scored 9115 runs in 224 ODIs at an average of 49.27 with 29 centuries to his name. He also has 2141 runs in 32 Tests and 2773 runs in 108 T20Is under his belt.

Along with Virat Kohli, he is definitely the best Indian batsman of the current generation.