New and improved Shreyas Iyer puts Australia on notice despite being out of India Test squad: 'When I get the chance...'

The year 2024 has been a roller-coaster ride for Shreyas Iyer. From being dropped from the BCCI's Central Contracts list to winning the IPL, Iyer's fortunes have swung the entire arc. Unfortunately, Shreyas couldn't be part of the high that was India's T20 World Cup win in the West Indies, but with the string of lows now behind him, the 29-year-old is fiercely motivated and looking forward to India's next big-profile assignment – the five-Test series in Australia for the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shreyas Iyer says Test cricket is the pinnacle for him. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Shreyas has been taking one step at a time. He was recalled into the national side during the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka and recently ended his century-drought with a crucial 142-run knock against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. However, Shreyas has walked only half the road to redemption. The right-handed middle-order batter, who last played a Test in February 2024, is still harbouring dreams of making a comeback into the other two formats, for which there lie opportunities ahead.

In a freewheeling chat with The Hindustan Times, Shreyas spoke about a range of topics, including his rumoured shoulder injury, working closely with Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, the thought process that goes into captaining a franchise and the relief and pressure of winning it. Most importantly, Iyer set his sights on the much-awaited tour Down Under, and what his expectations are given he is provided an opportunity to prove himself on the bouncy pitches of Australia.

Excerpts:

You have been playing with Rohit Sharma for a very long time, and the camaraderie between the two of you just shows. How would you rate your relationship with him? Since you have shown great leaderships skills yourself, what are his biggest strengths as a leader?

Playing with Rohit bhai has been amazing. We’ve built a great camaraderie over the years, and he’s always approachable and fun off the field. As a captain, his calmness under pressure stands out, and he gives players the freedom to express themselves. I admire how grounded he stays through highs and lows and how well he reads the game. I’ve learned a lot from him, especially how he keeps things light while handling pressure.

You have worked with Gautam Gambhir from close quarters. How do you see him as a coach and what are his biggest qualities?

Gautam bhai is someone I’ve always admired for his intensity and winning mindset. As a coach, he brings that same passion and focus, constantly pushing players to give their best. What stands out the most is his clarity; he knows exactly what he wants from the team and communicates it straight to the point. He’s also very supportive, always encouraging players to express themselves, which helps build confidence. Working with him has been a great learning experience.

You have done well in the limited opportunities provided to you in Test matches for India. And you have been playing domestic cricket off late. How important is Test match cricket to you? Do you think the red ball format is the ultimate challenge there is?

Test cricket for India is a privilege I hold close. It’s the format that challenges every part of your game. Your technique, mental strength, patience, and adaptability, there are no shortcuts here. The chances I’ve had in Tests have been invaluable, and every time I wear the whites, it’s an honour. The competition for places currently is higher than ever before and we are one of the best teams in the world, having made every World Test Championship final till now. I’m glad that I played a part in getting India to those finals and I want to feature in all matches and make a big impact.

For me, excelling in Test cricket is one of the purest ways to leave a legacy in international cricket. Playing domestic red-ball cricket has kept me sharp, and I’ve been fine-tuning my game to be ready whenever the next opportunity comes. My goal is simple. I want to make an impact and continue contributing to India’s success at the highest level. Mumbai has already won two trophies this year and I was a part of both those wins, which is always something that motivates me, delivering titles for the teams that I play for and standing up in pressure moments.

With everyone looking forward to the marquee Border-Gavaskar series, are you dreaming about playing in Australia and excelling in the ultimate challenge that there is?

As a young boy from Worli to now as a national player, I am living the dream of representing India in every single format that I had as a child. Playing in Australia, especially in a Border-Gavaskar series, is one of the biggest challenges in cricket. The conditions, the rivalry, and the intensity demand everything from you, and these are the moments you want to be part of as a cricketer. I’m preparing myself to grab that opportunity and leave a mark.

I love being in those situations where the pressure is high. These are the challenges that push you to grow across formats, and I’ve been working on fine-tuning my game to be ready for any format. The competition for places in Indian cricket at the moment is greater than ever before because of the sheer amount of talent that exists in India. There are now a lot more avenues as well for the players to make an impression and make their mark and catch the eyes of the selectors. You have to make an impact every single time you’re on the pitch that is what I aspire to do. When I get the chance, I will be ready to make an impact because performing at the highest level for India is what it’s all about.

Recently, there were reports of you having a shoulder injury and you called out this fake news on social media. Do you think social media has just increased the scrutiny around players and there is just too much scope for false news?

Yeah, it can get a bit overwhelming at times. With social media, everything is so instant and it has a very quick snowball effect. In this case, it was frustrating because someone just put out unverified information. I felt it was important to clarify things and stop the unnecessary speculation; not just for me, but for fans who deserve to know. Social media has definitely increased scrutiny, but it’s a double-edged sword.

On one hand, it gives us a platform to connect with fans directly and share positive moments. But on the other, it also opens the door to misinformation and baseless narratives. It’s become crucial for players to focus on what they can control and not let these distractions into their mindset. I’ve realised that it’s impossible to stop people from talking, but how I handle it matters more. For me, staying true to my process, keeping my circle tight, and communicating directly when necessary is the best way to deal with it. More than anything, I want my fans to know the real Shreyas and not rely on voices who spread misinformation.

You have emerged as one of the finest captains in the shortest format and this year's IPL has been a proof. As per you, what are the biggest qualities that a captain must have to thrive in the shortest format?

In the shortest format, adaptability and clarity are essential qualities for any captain. T20 cricket is so dynamic that situations can change in a matter of balls, and you need to think on your feet. You need to manage resources effectively, like how to rotate your bowlers and keep the fielding sharp, which requires a deep understanding of the game and your players. Another crucial aspect is remaining calm under pressure while keeping communication channels open. If you stay composed, it helps the players perform better.

I believe I am instinctive but it’s always a balance between instinct and data. There are moments when you need to trust your gut, like bringing on a part-timer to break a partnership, and other times, you rely on numbers and analytics to make decisions. Having that balance helps me. In the end though, it’s about backing your players and giving them the confidence to express themselves, so creating a positive and fearless environment is crucial for the team’s success.

You have carried yourself as someone with a calm head on their shoulders as captain. Do you reckon a captain is a born leader, or do you think, someone can learn being on the job? How much role does the support staff play a role in the captain going about his job?

Honestly, leadership is a mix of some natural qualities like staying calm, ability to bring people together etc, but a lot of leadership is about learning on the job. I had to learn how to handle different players, situations, and expectations over time. Every game teaches you something new say, how to adapt, how to back your instincts, and when to switch strategies.

The role of the support staff is huge in this learning process. As a captain, you already have so much on your plate, and having a strong support system behind you allows you to focus on leading on the field. For example, the coaches help with pre-match strategies and data, and the trainers make sure players are mentally and physically ready. It’s a team effort and the captain is just one piece of the puzzle. The most important thing is to be open to learning and evolving as a leader. You can learn a lot just by observing as well and just keeping your eyes and ears open to what’s happening around you.