e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New look inspired by heroes Viv Richards and MS Dhoni: Kapil Dev

New look inspired by heroes Viv Richards and MS Dhoni: Kapil Dev

Kapil’s bald look with a beard is also quite similar to what Richards has carried for the better part of his retired life.

cricket Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev(Twitter)
         

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev said that his new bald look with a beard is inspired by West Indies great Viv Richards whom he described as his hero and 2011 World Cup winning Indian captain M.S. Dhoni.

“I had seen Sir Vivian Richards on your Instagram. He is my hero so (I thought) why not? I’ll follow my hero. I also saw Dhoni who is also my hero and he had cut his hair after winning the World Cup. So I thought why not, now I have the chance so I did it,” Kapil said in a video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings.

Richards respond to the CSK tweet, saying: “Hahaha You took the right inspiration my friend @therealkapildev (sic.)”

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals why McGrath advised not to sledge Tendulkar

Dhoni had famously cut off his long locks after winning the 2007 World T20 and even sported a semi-bald look after winning the 2011 World Cup.

Kapil’s bald look with a beard is also quite similar to what Richards has carried for the better part of his retired life. The two have faced off on the field a number of times, most prominently in the final of the 1983 World Cup in which Kapil’s rather unheralded Indian team stunned the mighty West Indies and won the trophy.

It was only the third time that the tournament was being held and the first time that a team apart from the West Indies had won it.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news