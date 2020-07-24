e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Richards-Botham trophy for future England-West Indies Tests

New Richards-Botham trophy for future England-West Indies Tests

The Wisden trophy, introduced in 1963 to commemorate the 100th edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, will be put on display in the Marylebone Cricket Club Museum at Lord’s.

cricket Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Ian Botham and Viv Richards together on a golf course.
Ian Botham and Viv Richards together on a golf course.(Getty Images)
         

A new Richards-Botham trophy will be up for grabs when England and West Indies next meet in a Test series as the teams pay homage to two of their greatest cricketers. The title honours West Indies batting great Viv Richards, who scored more than 8,500 runs in a 121-Test career, and England all-rounder Ian Botham, who recorded more than 5,000 runs and took 383 wickets in 102 Tests appearances.

Friday’s third Test between England and West Indies will be the last time the teams compete for the current Wisden Trophy, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday. Richards, who averaged 62.36 against England across his career with eight hundreds, said it was an honour to share the new trophy recognition with his close friend Botham.

“I am delighted to know that the game that I have shown my love for since a little boy is naming such a prestigious award in recognition of what I managed to achieve as a cricketer,” the 68-year-old Antiguan said. “When I had the opportunity to go to England and represent Somerset, one of the first people I met was Ian Botham, who would later become of one my best friends. We are friends for life.”

Botham took 61 wickets at an average of 35 against a West Indies side who dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 80s. “Playing the West Indies was always one of the toughest tests in cricket, and it’s an honour for this trophy to bear our names,” Botham said. “I hope future series will be just as exciting as the one we’ve all been enjoying this summer.”

The Wisden trophy, introduced in 1963 to commemorate the 100th edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, will be put on display in the Marylebone Cricket Club Museum at Lord’s.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In