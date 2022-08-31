New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retires from international cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket citing a number of factors. The 36-year-old made the decision to bring down the curtain on an impressive international career after discussions this week with New Zealand Cricket – which has agreed to release him from his central contract.

“I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries,” said de Grandhomme.

“I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks. I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Blackcaps since debuting in 2012 and I’m proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish," he added.

In 29 Tests, de Grandhomme scored 1432 runs at 38.70, including centuries against the West Indies and South Africa, and 49 wickets at 32.95 – including six for 41 on debut against Pakistan.

A measure of his influence in the Test environment is that he featured in 18 wins, playing a key role in New Zealand's inaugural ICC World Test Championship campaign, which ended with victory over India in the final at Southampton.

De Grandhomme also proved valuable in the New Zealand ODI side, in 45 outings scoring 742 runs at a strike-rate of 106.15 and taking 30 wickets at 41.00 with the ball, as the side reached a No.1 world ranking, and qualified for the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“I’ve loved being part of this team over the past decade and am grateful for the experiences we’ve shared together,” he said. "I’ve made many lasting friendships with team-mates, coaching staff and opponents, and will treasure the memories for the rest of my life.”

De Grandhomme said he still retained a desire to play domestic cricket in New Zealand when available, and would be discussing that matter with Northern Districts cricket.

