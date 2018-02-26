New Zealand cricketer Seth Rance helps put out fire in Greytown pub

The White Swan Pub in Greytown, New Zealand was successfully saved from a fire disaster on Monday after eight fire engines rushed to the spot do douse flames that had originated in the south-eastern corner before spreading across to the rest of the building.

Among the rescuers, however, was the familiar face of Seth Rance, the New Zealand cricket team bowler who has two ODIs and four T20Is against his name.

Seth Rance had earned his international debut in May last year before debuting in the shortest format of the game in December.

At 30, however, he’s not on the best side of his life to pursue his cricketing career but he proved that he’s quite good at his task off the field as well.

Quite a few New Zealand cricketers work for uniformed services besides playing cricket, the best example being that of former faster bowler Shane Bond who is a policeman.

Rance, who is a station officer with the Greytown Fire Brigade, told reporters: “The origin of the fire was in the southern end of the building. There’s a little bit of structural and water damage but it appears to have been caught in time. It’s fortunate we got the call nice and early.”