'New Zealand don't fear India': Australia veterans back Santner's men to spoil the hosts' party in T20 World Cup final

The T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand has captured the attention of the cricketing world, with both sides overcoming tough moments in the Super 8 stage before delivering commanding performances in the semi-finals to book their place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Earlier this year, India had the upper hand when the two teams met in a five-match T20I series at home, sealing a dominant 4-1 win. But a global final brings its own pressure and unpredictability. India will also be up against history, with no host nation ever lifting the T20 World Cup trophy and no side having successfully defended the title so far. India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. (PTI)

Meanwhile, the recent history suggests that New Zealand know exactly where to hurt India. Over the past couple of years, the Black Caps have beaten India in home series in both Tests and ODIs, scripting a rare feat and handing Gautam Gambhir’s side a major embarrassment.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin believes Finn Allen, who smashed a century against South Africa in the semis, could prove to be the biggest threat to India in the T20 World Cup final, warns that the explosive opener has the ability to single-handedly change the game if he finds his rhythm early.

"If he (Finn Allen) gets going in the final, he is one player who can ruin India's party on their home soil. If I was India coming into the tournament, the one team I wouldn't have wanted to play in the final is New Zealand," Haddin said on Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Haddin believes New Zealand will not be intimidated by the conditions in India, insisting the Black Caps have already shown they can challenge the hosts on their own turf in the recent matches.

"New Zealand don't fear India in home conditions. They've beaten them in a Test series here. So if they can go in with that mindset and Fin Allen can play with that freedom as he has, they can put some real pressure on India. I am going with New Zealand," he added.

“I am going to go with New Zealand in the final” Former Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon also weighed in on the final, backing New Zealand to come out on top while highlighting the influence of their captain Mitchell Santner, with the ball against the India national cricket team.

"I am going to go with New Zealand in the final. The biggest key for India is the way they play Mitchell Santner. He is the captain on the side and has been very economical, especially on these pitches," Lyon said.