e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand drop Ross Taylor for Pakistan T20s, Kane Williamson returns

New Zealand drop Ross Taylor for Pakistan T20s, Kane Williamson returns

Taylor’s omission was because of the form of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips, selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement on Saturday.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Wellington
Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor(Twitter)
         

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been dropped for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, while Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been recalled after they were rested for last month’s series against West Indies.

Taylor’s omission was because of the form of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips, selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement on Saturday.

“This was, as you’d imagine, a very tough decision as Ross has been a consistent performer for us,” Larsen said. “But unfortunately we just couldn’t find room in the squad for him due to the quality and form of the other batsmen.”

Williamson’s inclusion for the second and third match only, however, was conditional on the birth of his first child, which had seen him withdraw from the ongoing second test against West Indies in Wellington.

Mitchell Santner would captain the side for the first match on Dec. 18 in Auckland, with Williamson potentially returning for the other two games on Dec. 20 in Hamilton and Dec. 22 in Napier.

Pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Hamish Bennett have also both been ruled out of the series with injuries, ensuring a first callup for Jacob Duffy.

Scans revealed that Ferguson has a stress fracture in his back, while Bennett was ruled out with an abdominal tear.

None of the players currently involved in the second test in Wellington would be available for the first Twenty20 game.

New Zealand Twenty20 squads:

1st match - Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

2nd & 3rd match - Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Covid-19 vaccines that seek nod for emergency use authorisation
Covid-19 vaccines that seek nod for emergency use authorisation
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
US FDA nod may give Pfizer’s approval case in India a boost
US FDA nod may give Pfizer’s approval case in India a boost
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In