New Zealand outclass South Africa to clinch maiden Women's T20 World Cup title courtesy Amelia Kerr's all-round show

New Zealand were crowned the new women's T20 World Cup winners with a clinical 32-run win over South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday. They finally broke the finals curse and claimed their first T20 World Cup title. Earlier, New Zealand played the final in the 2009 and 2010 editions but failed to cross the final hurdle. But they held their nerves this year and solved the final mystery at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. New Zealand beat South Africa to win Women's T20 World Cup (AFP)

Amelia Kerr was the standout performer for the new T20 world champions, putting on an all-around show. She scored 43 runs and then claimed three scalps, which laid the foundation for a big win.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand posted a 158/5 on the scoreboard, which was enough for them in the end as they restricted South Africa to 126/9. It was a double heartbreak for the South African cricket fans as earlier this year, the men's team also lost the T20 WC final.

The Proteas started the chase well with a solid 51-run partnership between openers Laura Wolvaardt (33) and Tazmin Brits (17). However, they kept losing wickets after the powerplay as no batter took the onus to hold the innings after skipper Wolvaardt's departure. The star-studded line-up choked under pressure, with just one player crossing the 20-run mark in the all-important clash. Apart from Kerr, Rosemary Mair also picked three wickets for New Zealand as the fielders also complimented the bowlers well to put constant pressure on the Proteas batters.

It was South Africa's second straight loss in the women's T20 World Cup finals, as in the last edition, they suffered a defeat to Australia, which they beat this time in the semi-final.

New Zealand post a challenging 158/5

Earlier, batting first, New Zealand lost their opener, Georgia Plimmer, early for just 16. However, Suzie Bates, who became the most-capped player in international matches, took the team forward alongside Amelia Kerr. Bates scored 32 runs in her landmark match, laced with 3 boundaries, while Kerr fought hard for the team till the penultimate over with his 43-run knock. Her 38-ball stay was embellished with four boundaries.

Skipper Sophie Devine, who was happy to bat first after losing the toss, failed to score big in the summit clash and departed for just 6.

Brooke Halliday did provide a much-needed boost to the NZ innings in the middle overs with her 38-run knock off 28 balls.

Maddy Green gave a finishing touch with a 12-run* cameo, which included a six on the penultimate ball of the innings, as NZ managed to 158/5 in 20 overs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas, who had two scalps, while Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, and Ayabonga Khaka claimed a wicket each.