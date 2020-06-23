e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

cricket Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
File photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
File photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Getty Images)
         

New Zealand’s Test tour of Bangladesh was on Tuesday postponed due to the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus. New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Bangladesh has so far reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases with over 1,500 deaths.

Last week, former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for the deadly contagion. “In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury as saying.

ALSO READ: ‘Will watch very closely’: Australian Test captain Tim Paine on England vs West Indies series

“Under these circumstances, BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision,” he added.

ALSO READ: Boxing Day Test between India and Australia could be moved out of MCG

The governing bodies from both countries are working on new dates for the series, the BCB said.

The BCB has already postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May. Australia’s tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

Their tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled for July-August, is also shrouded in uncertainty.

New Zealand have also postponed their tour of Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In