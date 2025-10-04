New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch NZ vs AUS live on TV and online

New Zealand and Australia will face each other in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval on Saturday, October 4. Australia leads 1-0 after the visitors won the opening T20I by six wickets, and the second game was abandoned due to rain as only 2.1 overs were possible. The BlackCaps will now be hoping to level the series and gain some momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka early next year. Australia and New Zealand will face each other in the final T20I on Saturday. (AFP)

Both Australia and New Zealand have been in red-hot form in the shortest format in 2025, and both squads will try to further fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming marquee tournament.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has been in solid form in T20Is; however, he hopes that his opening partner, Travis Head, also gets a good start and returns to form, giving the lineup more solidity. New Zealand's Tim Robinson scored a century in the opening T20I, leaving a solid impression in front of the fans.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia

When will the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Saturday, October 4. The contest will begin at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.