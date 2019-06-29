New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Aussies wary of Williamson threat

Preview: Peaking at the right time, Australia will resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry at the World Cup stage when they take on a New Zealand side low on confidence after its first defeat of the tournament. Barring the defeat against India, defending champions Australia have done nothing wrong in this tournament, becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. The Aaron Finch-led side is in roaring form and would look to continue the winning momentum at the hallowed Lord’s. New Zealand go into the match after suffering a defeat against Pakistan, which snapped their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Follow New Zealand vs Australia live updates -

17:20 hrs IST Top player battles Martin Guptill vs Jason Behrendorff: Opener Martin Guptill hasn’t been at his best and will look to get back in form as the tournament approaches the business end. But things aren’t going to be easy for the right-hander as he will have to come up against Jason Behrendorff, who picked up a five-for in Australia’s last match. David Warner vs Trent Boult: Opener David Warner is one of the top-scorers of the tournament and the task of stopping him fall to New Zealand’s pace spearhead Trent Boult. The two have faced each other many times in the past, with Warner scoring 117 off 119 deliveries from Boult in ODIs. But the left-arm pacer will take heart from the fact that he has dismissed Warner twice in the 50-over format.





17:12 hrs IST Predicted XIs New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson,Jason Behrendorff





17:06 hrs IST Kiwis expects feisty Lord’s “Pakistan was very loud. Bangladesh, very loud. India, we didn’t even play (the match was a washout) and they were very loud,” a smiling Williamson said at Lord’s on Friday. “Usually you come to Lord’s and there’s sort of a quiet murmur when you play England, but I guess playing Australia it might be a little bit different when you have Kiwis and Australians filling out the seats. It will be a really good atmosphere.”





17:00 hrs IST Williamson threat New Zealand will again rely heavily on captain Kane Williamson who has scored 414 runs at 138 in five innings. His lone century against Australia came when they last met, at the Champions Trophy in 2017, a contest that was washed out. His overall record against Australia (416 runs at 41.6 in 12 ODIs) is, though, not as great as his overall career average of 48.12.





16:51 hrs IST Australia’s bowling prowess Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is topping the bowling charts with 19 wickets at 18.26. He’s caused New Zealand batsmen headaches before with his bounce, swing and pace. Jason Behrendorff also came good with the new Kookaburra ball in the win over England as the left-armer took 5/44. Pat Cummins too has been in good rhythm and would be keen to show his prowess against the Kiwis.





16:42 hrs IST Australia in top form Australia swept past hosts and world number one England by 64 runs in their last match and currently look like one of the two sides most likely to lift the trophy, the other being India. Finch and David Warner have been the dominant opening duo of this tournament and are on track to become the greatest ever pair at the top in a World Cup. They rank first and second in the run-scoring lists, and have put on a record-equalling three century stands with two league games still to go.





16:33 hrs IST Trans-Tasman rivalry at WC They met in the 2015 final at the MCG and with memories of that game still fresh, Saturday’s match may turn out to be a cracker. The Trans-Tasman rivalry is heavily skewed against New Zealand with Australia having won all but one of the 20 ODIs played outside the two countries. The only win for the Black Caps in a neutral venue have come in the 1999 World Cup match at Sophia Gardens. That win in 1999 has also been the lone victory for New Zealand in seven World Cup matches between the two sides.





16:24 hrs IST What Kiwis need to do The Black Caps -- who have amazingly retained the same side for all their seven matches -- have secured 11 points and need at least a win from their remaining two outings -- against Australia and England (July 3) -- to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semi-finals berth.



