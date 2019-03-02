New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kiwis achieve rare ton trifecta in Hamilton Test

New Zealand achieved the rare feat Saturday of having their first three batsmen score centuries in the same innings when Kane Williamson completed the trifecta on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton.

It is only the 13th time this has been achieved in the history of world cricket and the second time by New Zealand.

But for the hapless Bangladeshis it is the third time they have been on the receiving end.

Williamson, who resumed the day on 93, needed three overs to reach his hundred and join openers Tom Latham (161) and Jeet Raval (132) on three figures.

It was Williamson’s 20th century and he advanced New Zealand to 477 for four, to lead Bangladesh by 243.

The only other top three New Zealand batsmen to score centuries in the same innings were Mark Richardson (145), Lou Vincent (106) and Scott Styris (119) against India at Chandigarh in 2003.

South Africa scored three centuries at the top of the innings against Bangladesh at Bloemfontein in October 2017, as did India in Dhaka in 2007.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 08:49 IST