New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score: Follow live score and updates

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 03:59 IST

Day 2: After restricting England to 353 runs, New Zealand were in trouble early on in the innings as they slumped to 106 for the loss of three wickets. Captain Kane Williamson played a crucial knock of 51 runs but lost his wicket just before the end of play on Day2. New Zealand were batting on 144 for 4 when stumps were called and are still 209 runs behind England. Earlier in the England innings, Tim Southee (4) and Neil Wagner (3) took a combined total of 7 wickets while Ben Stokes (91) top-scored for the visitors.

New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad