e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score: Follow live score and updates

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score: Follow live cricket score and updates of New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3.

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2019 03:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score(AP)
         

 

Day 2: After restricting England to 353 runs, New Zealand were in trouble early on in the innings as they slumped to 106 for the loss of three wickets. Captain Kane Williamson played a crucial knock of 51 runs but lost his wicket just before the end of play on Day2. New Zealand were batting on 144 for 4 when stumps were called and are still 209 runs behind England. Earlier in the England innings, Tim Southee (4) and Neil Wagner (3) took a combined total of 7 wickets while Ben Stokes (91) top-scored for the visitors.

New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

tags
top news
After Ayodhya and Article 370, BJP plans campaign on NRC
After Ayodhya and Article 370, BJP plans campaign on NRC
Hectic parleys on in Congress for Maharashtra deputy CM post
Hectic parleys on in Congress for Maharashtra deputy CM post
In India, inequality bigger challenge than poverty
In India, inequality bigger challenge than poverty
Cabinet nod to bill reducing ex-PMs’ SPG cover to a year
Cabinet nod to bill reducing ex-PMs’ SPG cover to a year
Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later
Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
16-year-old raped, set on fire in UP after she threatened to complain: Police
16-year-old raped, set on fire in UP after she threatened to complain: Police
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news