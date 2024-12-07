New Zealand vs England Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

Live
Dec 7, 2024 2:57 AM IST
New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: England 43/4 in 12.5 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 37 balls between H Brook (28) and O Pope (19)
- England 50/4 in 21.2 overs
- H Brook Test fifty: 50 runs in 47 balls (5x4) (2x6)
- Lunch: England 124/4 in 26.0 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 100 off 97 balls between H Brook (55) and O Pope (39)
- England 152/4 in 29.2 overs
- Referral 1 (29.6 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 3) (Retained)
- O Pope 15th Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Referral 2 (35.3 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 150 off 142 balls between H Brook (86) and O Pope (53)
- England 201/4 in 37.0 overs
- H Brook 8th Test hundred: 100 runs in 91 balls (9x4) (5x6)
- Drinks: England 217/5 in 39.1 overs
- England 250/6 in 48.3 overs
- Tea: England 259/7 in 52.1 overs
- B Carse dropped on 8 by G Phillips in 53.3 overs
- Referral 3 (53.4 ovs): NZ against C Woakes (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
- Innings Break: England 280/10 in 54.4 overs
- Referral 1 (11.4 ovs): ENG against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
- New Zealand 50/1 in 12.4 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 53/1 in 14.0 overs
- Stumps: New Zealand 86/5 in 26.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
New Zealand vs England Match Details
