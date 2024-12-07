Explore
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 7, 2024 2:57 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Drinks: England 43/4 in 12.5 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 37 balls between H Brook (28) and O Pope (19)
    • England 50/4 in 21.2 overs
    • H Brook Test fifty: 50 runs in 47 balls (5x4) (2x6)
    • Lunch: England 124/4 in 26.0 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 100 off 97 balls between H Brook (55) and O Pope (39)
    • England 152/4 in 29.2 overs
    • Referral 1 (29.6 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 3) (Retained)
    • O Pope 15th Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • Referral 2 (35.3 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 150 off 142 balls between H Brook (86) and O Pope (53)
    • England 201/4 in 37.0 overs
    • H Brook 8th Test hundred: 100 runs in 91 balls (9x4) (5x6)
    • Drinks: England 217/5 in 39.1 overs
    • England 250/6 in 48.3 overs
    • Tea: England 259/7 in 52.1 overs
    • B Carse dropped on 8 by G Phillips in 53.3 overs
    • Referral 3 (53.4 ovs): NZ against C Woakes (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
    • Innings Break: England 280/10 in 54.4 overs
    • Referral 1 (11.4 ovs): ENG against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
    • New Zealand 50/1 in 12.4 overs
    • Drinks: New Zealand 53/1 in 14.0 overs
    • Stumps: New Zealand 86/5 in 26.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 7, 2024 2:57 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

