New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK live on TV and online

New Zealand and Pakistan will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pakistan will be led by Salman Ali Agha, while the Kiwis will be captained by Michael Bracewell. New Zealand's T20 regulars Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and white-ball captain Mitchell Santner are unavailable for the series due to Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments. New Zealand vs Pakistan: Here are all the streaming details for the 1st T20I in Christchurch.(AFP)

On the other hand, Pakistan dropped Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20I squad after the side's poor performance in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy. Pakistan crashed out in the group stage after losing against New Zealand and India.

Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali have earned national call-ups following their impressive performances in the recent domestic tournaments.

Squads:

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan: Hasan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha (c), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan.

Here are all the streaming details for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan:

When will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, March 16. The match will begin at 6:45 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:15 AM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be available for streaming?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.