New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ live on TV and online

The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is firmly over, and the Super 8s action is about to begin. The opening game will see Pakistan face New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Neither team would want to lose their opening match, as a defeat would leave them chasing the game. Only two teams from each Super 8s group would qualify for the semi-finals, and hence every match is of utmost importance. Earlier, in the group stage, both New Zealand and Pakistan lost one match each, against South Africa and India, respectively. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Saturday. (AFP)

Heading into the match against New Zealand, Pakistan have a lot to answer for. The batting has left much to be desired and is overly dependent on opening batter Sahibzada Farhan. Babar Azam is yet to hit his groove in the tournament, and he wasn't even sent out to bat in the previous game against Namibia after Pakistan got off to a good start.

Speaking of Pakistan's bowling, the spinners have been doing the bulk of the job; however, the pace department is a cause of concern. Shaheen Shah Afridi was dropped for the previous game, and it's unlikely that he'll regain his place in the playing XI for the remainder of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand have been going about their business without being noticed. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have been the headline acts so far in batting; however, the bowlers have yet to hit their stride, and the Black Caps would hope that the Super 8s turn out to be the time when the side is able to give a complete all-round performance.

Squads: New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner (captain), Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the first Super 8s game of the T20 World Cup 2026: When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s match take place? The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s match will take place on Saturday, February 21 at 7 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s match be played? The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s match? The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8s match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.