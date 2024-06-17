NZ vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand, Papua New Guinea face-off in dead rubber

NZ vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea: With both sides already eliminated from the Super 8 qualification, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will be battling for pride in their final T20 World Cup 2024 fixture, in Tarouba on Monday. New Zealand's defeats against Afghanistan and West Indies proved to be key to their elimination and their win against Uganda was inconsequential. They will be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note. The poor form of Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway in the first two games had a huge impact on the team's performance. Against Uganda, it was the bowlers who rose to the occasion and bagged a win....Read More

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, will also look to end their campaign with a win. They fought well vs West Indies, and then also against Uganda. But then defeat vs Afghanistan knocked them out of Super 8 contention.

Speaking ahead of the match, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said, "There's a lot of pride in the dressing room and playing for the country. We've had some great records across the however many years and it's something that we don't look at too much. We come here to do a job and perform the way we know how to perform and play the game in the way that we want to play it. Unfortunately, we've been off the ball over the last couple of weeks and that's what it takes to not qualify. So, it's unfortunate but I think there's still some tremendous talent inside that dressing room and coming through the ranks in New Zealand cricket. So, we're a proud nation and I think it will continue to go that way."