NZ vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand, Papua New Guinea face-off in dead rubber

New Zealand face Papua New Guinea in a dead rubber, on Monday.
With both sides already eliminated from the Super 8 qualification, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will be battling for pride in their final T20 World Cup 2024 fixture, in Tarouba on Monday. New Zealand's defeats against Afghanistan and West Indies proved to be key to their elimination and their win against Uganda was inconsequential. They will be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note. The poor form of Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway in the first two games had a huge impact on the team's performance. Against Uganda, it was the bowlers who rose to the occasion and bagged a win.
Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, will also look to end their campaign with a win. They fought well vs West Indies, and then also against Uganda. But then defeat vs Afghanistan knocked them out of Super 8 contention.
Speaking ahead of the match, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said, "There's a lot of pride in the dressing room and playing for the country. We've had some great records across the however many years and it's something that we don't look at too much. We come here to do a job and perform the way we know how to perform and play the game in the way that we want to play it. Unfortunately, we've been off the ball over the last couple of weeks and that's what it takes to not qualify. So, it's unfortunate but I think there's still some tremendous talent inside that dressing room and coming through the ranks in New Zealand cricket. So, we're a proud nation and I think it will continue to go that way."
NZ vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea: It could be the end of the road for many NZ seniors but Williamson doesn't think so. NZ are exiting early, and it could make the board rethink the future.
Yes, they were good vs Uganda, but they failed against opponents of equal calibre. The bowlers were good, but the batting unit was in a sorry state! The win vs Uganda didn't really matter as it was too late!
The pitch is expected to be bowler friendly and not good for batters. Pacers will get help with the new ball and spinners will find some turn. It will be cloudy with thunderstorms expected! HIGH CHANCE OF RAIN AFFECTING THE GAME FOLKS!
PNG will be aiming for a spirited display against NZ. They gave a scare to co-hosts West Indies in theif opener, and their spinners were in good form. Their pace battery has also been superb and this is also the first time, both sides face each other.
Pride is at stake for both NZ and PNG. NZ have the best economy rate of 4.22 in the powerplay in this tournament, despite their failure to reach the Super 8s. Meanwhile, PNG have scored at a run rate of 5.22, the third-lowst behind Uganda and Sri Lanka. NZ also have the second-lowest batting average (12.60) among full member nations in this tournament, behind Ireland.
Nao has been PNG's best bowler in the tournament and got a wicket with his first delivery at this World Cup, dismissing WI's Charles for a duck. He has been in good form with the new ball and has taken a wicket in the powerplay in all three matches. He has bagged four wickets in total, at an economy of 5.10 so far.
After the win vs Uganda, Boult confirmed that the T20 World Cup would be his last appearance in the tournament for his country.
Commenting on the development, former New Zealand player Ian Smith said, "In New Zealand, when we'd think about replacing Trent Boult, we'll have to dig very deep. And right now, we can't. We haven't got a left-arm bowler of world-class ability in our ranks at the moment."
"There are kids coming through but it will be a long time, a long, long time just as it was with Richard Hadlee. A long time until we replace or come close to replacing what Trent Boult has done. (Boult) He's one of those players, who has a nice rhythm about what he does. I have played cricket with Richard Hadlee, and his great thing was rhythm. His action hasn't changed over the years really, he has a nice flow about doing things. He's not the quickest bowler in the world but the most demanding," he added.
Glen Phillips is New Zealand's highest run-scorer with 58 runs in two innings. He top-scored with a run-a-ball vs Afghanistan and then got 40 vs West Indies. He will look to end the campaign on a good note and PNG will be wary of his skills!
Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare
Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
