New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 in Wellington live score and updates

New Zealand opener Tom Latham flayed Sri Lanka’s bowlers with an unbeaten 264 on Monday before the tourists’ top order failed again, leaving them on the verge of a heavy first Test defeat in Wellington.

Latham walked off to a standing ovation at the Basin Reserve after carrying his bat and helping New Zealand to 578, a commanding first-innings lead of 296.

Seamers Tim Southee and Trent Boult then combined to remove Sri Lanka’s top order, reducing them to 20 for three at stumps on day three.

