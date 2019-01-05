New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Bay Oval: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: Jimmy Neesham made a dream return to international cricket on Thursday, crushing Sri Lanka with bat and ball as New Zealand won the opening one-day international by 45 runs in Tauranga.

Neesham, recalled after 18 months in the wilderness as New Zealand look to trial all-rounder options before the World Cup, flayed the Sri Lankan bowling with an unbeaten 47 off just 13 deliveries.

He then took three for 38 to share the spotlight with man-of-the-match Martin Guptill who set the New Zealand innings alight with 138 off 139 deliveries.

Follow New Zealand-Sri Lanka updates below -

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 05:12 IST