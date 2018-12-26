New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 in Christchurch live score and updates

Suranga Lakmal and Tim Southee vied for early honours as 14 wickets fell to leave the deciding second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka evenly poised on day one in Christchurch on Wednesday.

“The first session (on Thursday) will be important for both teams,” Southee said at the end of a day in which he top-scored for New Zealand with 68 and then took three quick Sri Lankan wickets.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl, Lakmal produced a career-best five for 54 as New Zealand crumbled and were all out for 178 in 50 overs.

At stumps, Sri Lanka were 88 for four in reply with Angelo Mathews not out 27 and Roshen Silva on 15 while Southee had three for 29.

