New Zealand vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand predicted XI against West Indies - Tactical change expected

New Zealand are unbeaten in their campaign so far and yet, one feels they have not played to their potential. It has been a solid team effort by them and hence, they have not felt the pinch of the absence of Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls, two players who have not been able to force their way back into the playing XI after picking up an injury in the warm-up games. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

The match against West Indies is the chance for Tom Latham to get back amongst runs and Trent Boult to be more potent with the ball. They are yet to play against Australia and England and with their match against India being washed out, this challenge will be a stern one for Kane Williamson and company.

The weather is expected to be dry which could well mean a typical Old Trafford pitch where the batsmen can play their strokes with freedom. What this could mean is that New Zealand could make a strategic change to their side. Matt Henry could miss out and they could play Ish Sodhi in his place as the West Indies batting order are not very good at picking the variations offered by a leg-spinner.

It will be a tough call to make as Henry averages 22.85 so far in this tournament.

New Zealand predicted XI: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santer, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 11:48 IST