ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies: Top five player battles – Holder and Co face Williamson challenge

Their campaign deflated after early promise, the West Indies face a do-or-die battle against a confident-looking New Zealand in a crucial ICC World Cup 2019 tie at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Windies started their campaign seven wicket win over Pakistan but since then, things have gone from bad to worse for Jason Holder’s troops and they have suffered three defeats while one match was washed out.

New Zealand on the other hand are unbeaten in the tournament and have won four while one match was abandoned due to rain. Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the course of the match.

Martin Guptill vs Jason Holder

Opener Jason Holder hasn’t come to the party yet but he remains a dangerous proposition for Windies to tackle. The job of getting rid of him early on will fall to skipper Jason Holder as he holds a good record against him. Off 67 Holder deliveries, Guptill has scored 61 runs but he has been dismissed by the pacer twice in ODIs.

Kane Williamson vs Ashley Nurse

Skipper Kane Williamson has been leading from the front and has been responsible to taking the team on the verge of securing a place in the final four. Windies are likely to bring in Ashley Nurse to keep Williamson quiet and he holds a decent record against him as well. Off 22 Nurse deliveries, Williamson has scored 22 runs but to his credit, he hasn’t been dismissed by the spinner yet in ODIs.

Chris Gayle vs Trent Boult

If opener Chris Gayle gets going early on, expect Windies to post a huge total on the board. The job of sending him back with fall to Trent Boult, who has managed to keep him in shackles in the past. Boult has bowled 37 deliveries to Gayle in the past and has conceded just 36 runs including 24 dots.

Evin Lewis vs Lockie Ferguson

Like Gayle, southpaw Evin Lewis too is an explosive opener and likes to put the pressure on the bowlers early on in the innings. He will have to face the furious pace of Lockie Ferguson, who has been among the wickets in the tournament. The two have come face to face in the past with Lewis scoring just 6 runs off 20 Ferguson deliveries.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Mitchell Santner

Southpaw Shimron Hetmyer will also look to take the game away from the opposition with the help of some big shots in the middle-order. But he is likely to come face to face with spinner Mitchell Santner, who likes to operate in that period. The two have never faced each other in ODI and expect sparks to fly when these two do meet in Manchester.

