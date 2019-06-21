ICC World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant opens up about World Cup snub on Chahal TV - Watch

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant spoke at length regarding him not being selected initially for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Pant opened up about the World Cup snub on ‘Chahal TV’ on the eve of India’s clash against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Pant has been called in a replacement for opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a thumb injury which he sustained during India’s group stage match against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia’s latest inclusion in the side @RishabPant777 is elated post his selection in the squad & wants to win games for India #CWC19 Our latest guest on Chahal TV - Rishabh Pant.”

“When I didn’t get selected, I thought may be I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the video posted by BCCI.

“It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings. As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy,” he added.

Pant has played five ODIs since his debut against West Indies in October last year and averages 23.25, and he was part of India’s squad during their home series against Australia this year. However, the selectors opted for Dinesh Karthik’s experience ahead of young Pant when they named the World Cup squad.

