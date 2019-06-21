ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies predicted XI against New Zealand - two changes expected

West Indies are having a forgettable World Cup tour, despite getting a dream start. The side led by Jason Holder defeated Pakistan in their opening game, but has failed to be on the positive side of things since then.

In the previous game, Windies were handed a seven-wicket drubbing by the minnows Bangladesh. Windies posted a challenging total of 322 on the board, but with Andre Russell aggravating his injury and was not able to bowl, West Indies faced a hard time in defending the total.

Going into the fixture against New Zealand on Saturday, Russell is likely to sit out as Holder would not want anyone on the field who is not a hundred per cent. In his place, Carlos Brathwaite is likely to make it into the team.

Windies also would look to include a spinner in the team with the fast bowlers unable to pick up a wicket against Bangladesh in the middle overs. Ashley Nurse could replace Shannon Gabriel who conceded 78 runs in 8.3 overs in the previous match.

Nurse can also be an added batting option in the death overs and both Brathwaite and Nurse could add a few runs on the board lower down the order.

Here is West Indies predicted XI against New Zealand:

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:29 IST