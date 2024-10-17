New Zealand's evil omen catches India in 11-year-old first: More rain expected in Bengaluru, focus on pitch, playing XI

For the first time in more than 11 and a half years, the opening day of a Test match in India and involving India was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The unfortunate development unfolded on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, playing host to its 25th Test since its international debut in November 1974, as New Zealand’s bad luck with the weather in India continued for a sixth successive Test-match day. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk on the field during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru(PTI)

The last time India lost a full first day to the elements was in Mohali in March 2013, in what has been cemented as Dhawan’s Test. Shikhar Dhawan, the left-handed opener, made his debut Test a memorable one by rattling to 187 off just 174 deliveries. The furious pace at which he took to the Australian attack in the ‘Homeworkgate’ Test – the visitors were handicapped by the ‘suspension’ of Mitchell Johnson, vice-captain Shane Watson, James Pattinson and Usman Khawaja by coach Mickey Arthur for not delivering on requirements – helped India complete a six-wicket win on the final session of day five.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are the only active Indian cricketers from that Test; perhaps, they will invoke the spirit of Mohali in a team talk head of Thursday’s day two or perhaps, they might not need to. After all, India did lose two full days, and 235 of the scheduled 270 overs in the first three days, of their last Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur earlier this month, and still won on the fifth day with plenty to spare.

The weather hasn’t been chasing just India, but also the Kiwis. Just last month, not a ball was bowled on any of the five days of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida. Wednesday’s no-show means they have seen no slice of action for 18 successive Test sessions in India, definitely not the bargain they would have hoped for heading to the subcontinent in early September for Test showdowns against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and finally India.

Where Kanpur almost short-changed India because of the lack of adequate drainage facilities, that isn’t the case in Bengaluru, which boasts the privilege of being the only Test ground in the world with the Sub-Air drainage system which can leave the outfield bone dry within half an hour of the heaviest downpour. The elements haven’t been kind of late to Rohit Sharma’s men, who will now have to mount a second stirring assault in two Tests as they pursue their hunt for World Test Championship points.

What impact Day washout will have in the Bengaluru Test

Assuming that play starts at some stage on Thursday (the scheduled start is for 9.15 am to make up for time lost on day one), it will effectively be a four-day Test with the follow-on target revised from a deficit of 200 in the first innings to 150 runs. Perhaps that’s only of academic interest; what is not is the impact the ‘sweating’ of the covers will have on the playing surface, which was only briefly exposed to a practically non-existent sun on Wednesday evening after having spent most of the last three days being kept under wraps.

To hazard a guess at team selection without being sure of when play will eventually get underway is both a risky and foolhardy proposition, though there is no denying the fact that the moisture that will have accumulated on, and seeped through, the upper layer of the pitch will count for plenty. Dampness is a funny concept; it can help the quicker bowlers, of course, but it is also a spinner’s ally, as Ashwin reiterated first in Galle in 2015 and then in Melbourne in 2020.

If the skies continue to remain overcast and enveloped by foreboding clouds, India will be tempted to stick with the same combination, most likely the same XI too, which won both Tests against Bangladesh. That will mean a third successive home Test with three quicks, almost unprecedented in Indian Test history, and another game for the impressive Akash Deep, who might have to shoulder a heavier workload in Australia, now that serious question marks hang over Mohammed Shami’s availability for that faceoff.

Deep has had a good time of it in his three Tests, attacking the stumps, working up good pace and chipping away relentlessly. He might even fancy his chances of sneaking into the XI ahead of Mohammed Siraj if India decide to bring back left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to complement Jadeja and Ashwin, so upwardly mobile has his career graph been. That will be an enormous show of confidence in the Bengal speedster and a message of sorts to Siraj and the wider group – that current form won’t necessarily be overlooked at the expense of pedigree and reputation.