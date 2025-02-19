Menu Explore
New Zealand's predicted XI vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra back, Devon Conway plays ahead of Young

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2025 06:03 AM IST

New Zealand's predicted XI vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: Rachin Ravindra is expected to slot back in as an opener instead of Will Young for the Pakistan game. 

New Zealand will begin their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Wednesday in Karachi against hosts Pakistan. The BlackCaps enter the tournament in good form after winning the Tri-Nation series involving Pakistan and South Africa.

New Zealand predicted XI, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra is expected to slot back in as an opener(AP)
New Zealand predicted XI, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra is expected to slot back in as an opener(AP)

Ever since taking over as the captain of the white-ball team, Mitchell Santner has overseen wins over Sri Lanka at home in January and the Tri-Series win in Pakistan.

The Kiwis ODI lineup has been performing like a well-oiled unit. Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty blow on his face in the Tri-Series opener against Pakistan and then didn't play the subsequent matches. However, he has been recovering well and is expected to be available for the clash against Pakistan.

Devon Conway didn't start for New Zealand in the Tri-Series, but he replaced Rachin. He then registered scores of 97 and 48, and as a result, he is expected to maintain his place in the side in place of Will Young.

Injuries to key pacers such as Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson have hit New Zealand. However, the Kiwis have named Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson as replacements.

Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and William O'Rourke are expected to be frontline seamers, while Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will be the frontline spinners. Glenn Phillips can also roll his arm over in the middle.

New Zealand's Predicted XI vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025:

Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway

Middle-order: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham

All-rounder: Glenn Phillips

Spinners: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c)

Fast bowlers: Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke, Matt Henry

New Zealand full squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

