Newlands to host New Year's Test between India and South Africa, spectators to be allowed in venues

Vaccinated spectators will be allowed at the venues, but in limited number. As per the present government legislation, 2000 fans are allowed into a sporting stadia
India to play three Tests in South Africa(PTI)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India will play matches across formats in their year-end tour of South Africa which will kick off with the three-Test series in Johannesburg on December 17. The Boxing Day Test will be held in in Pretoria (Dec. 26-30) and a New Year’s match in Cape Town (Jan 3-7).

Vaccinated spectators will be allowed at the venues, but in limited number. As per the present government legislation, 2000 fans are allowed into a sporting stadia, but condition of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa in December will determine if fans will be at all allowed or will the numbers increase. Presently, the figures have been the lowest since the inception of the dreaded virus in the country.

India will also play three ODIs and four T20I games following the Test series. The players will stay in the Western Cape for the limited overs matches. The ODIs will begin on January 11 and will be held in Paarl and Cape Town, as for the four T20I games which will begin from January 19.

"Cricket South Africa is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI," CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, said in a media release on Friday.

CSA has been hit hard by a number of tour cancellations since the start of the pandemic, not least a proposed visit by Australia this year that was postponed indefinitely in February.

India tour schedule in South Africa

Dec 17-21 First test Wanderers, Johannesburg

Dec 26-30 Second test Centurion Park, Pretoria

Jan 3-7 Third test Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 11 First ODI Boland Park, Paarl

Jan 14 Second ODI Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 16 Third ODI Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 19 First T20 Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 21 Second T20 Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 23 Third T20 Boland Park, Paarl

Jan 26 Fourth T20 Boland Park, Paarl

Friday, November 05, 2021
