Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks silence on reports of wanting to part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad: 'Some things deserve…'

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the all-rounder who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has finally broken his silence on the ongoing reports of him wanting to part ways with the franchise. For the past week, there has been intense speculation of the young all-rounder looking to leave the Pat Cummins-led side and sign up with a new franchise ahead of the 2026 edition. Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks his silence on reports of him parting ways with SunRisers Hyderabad. (AP)

On Sunday, the 22-year-old cleared the air, saying “some things deserve clarity.” He quashed all the rumours saying he will always stand by the franchise and there is no truth to such chatter.

“I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team,” Nitish Kumar Reddy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Reddy was far from his best in the IPL 2025 edition. In the 13 matches he played, the right-hander managed just 182 runs at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 118.95. Prior to the IPL 2025 season, Reddy was retained by the franchise for INR 6 crore.

Earlier, a report by India Today claimed that Reddy is not happy with his role within the SRH setup and is contemplating to leave the franchise.

With the ball in hand, he took two wickets. Nitish Reddy became a household name after he played for the franchise in the IPL 2024 edition. His performance for the franchise led to his debut in the T20I format for India, and eventually, he even made his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Nitish Reddy ruled out of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The BCCI confirmed Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury ahead of the Manchester Test against England, and as a result, the all-rounder was ruled out of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

“All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in its official statement.

Reddy played two Tests in the England series, scoring 45 runs and taking three wickets. He wasn't in the playing XI for the series opener in Headingley, as Shardul Thakur was preferred ahead of him.

However, Shardul was dropped for the Edgbaston and Lord's Tests as Nitish Kumar Reddy came in. However, an injury to the latter led to the return of Shardul for the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester.