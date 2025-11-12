India cricketer released from squad after coach confirms he won’t play Kolkata Test vs South Africa

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Wednesday all but confirmed the line-up for the opening Test match of the two-game series against South Africa, which will get underway on Friday in Kolkata. The most significant change from the last Test India played at home, against the West Indies last month in Delhi, that will be witnessed will be the absence of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, as the coach revealed that the management is keen on making a more strategic move best suited to the conditions in Kolkata, rather than giving the Andhra star another opportunity on home soil. India will play their opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata

Hours after the press conference at the iconic venue, the Indian team management released Nitish from the Test squad. The all-rounder will join the India A squad for the three-match one-day series against South Africa A at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, which will take place between November 13 and 19.

The BCCI media release confirmed that Nitish will return to the India Test squad for the second game against South Africa, post the conclusion of the 'A' series. The final Test will begin on November 22 in Guwahati.

There was considerable buzz around Nitish's spot in the Indian line-up for Test matches on home soil, which stemmed entirely from how he was utilised in the two matches against the West Indies. In the series opener in Ahmedabad, he bowled just four wicketless overs, only in the first innings, and then did not get to bat after being slotted at No. 8. In the final tie, he was sent up the order at No. 5, where he scored 43 runs, but did not bowl a single over.

While most reckoned India could have gone with another specialist bowling option, Gambhir defended Nitish's selection for the home Tests, saying it was a learning opportunity for the youngster in the presence of senior fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, and added that it would be unfair on him to be only picked for tough overseas conditions. Gambhir assured that Nitish will continue to be backed for more Tests on home soil based on the conditions.

Ten Doeschate, on Wednesday, said that while India's stance on Nitish remains the same, he will miss the game in Kolkata, as the management sees more merit in picking an extra batter in in-form Dhruv Jurel against reigning World Test Champions, South Africa.

"In the West Indies series, Nitish played both Tests and we said it was important to groom him for the future. So yes, we do look at him as a potential player who is playing to learn. But I also said strategy comes first. The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. If you can accommodate giving guys a chance for development, that comes in. Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But given the importance of this series and the conditions we think we're going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week," Ten Doeschate said.

Earlier, an Indian Today report revealed that Nitish had already left the Indian camp and flown to Rajkot to join the India A side for the upcoming three-match List A series against South Africa A. With the management certain that they can't find a spot for Nitish in the playing XI for the Kolkata Test, India decided to take the call to give him more game time after an injury-affected few months.