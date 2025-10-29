Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of first three T20Is vs Australia; Arshdeep Singh's rejection continues in Canberra

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, on Wednesday, was ruled out of the first three T20I matches of the series against Australia. Reddy, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which impacted his recovery and mobility. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy bowls during the second one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval (AFP)

According to a statement from the BCCI, the Medical Team is monitoring his progress.

Earlier, during the ODI series against Australia last week, Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during India's two-wicket loss in the second game at the Adelaide Oval. He was subsequently benched for the third and final game of the contest on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 22-year-old failed to make an impact in the two games he played for India in the ODI series, where he made his debut in the format. He scored only 27 runs in two innings, and failed to pick up a wicket in 5.1 overs, conceding 40 runs.

Arshdeep Singh's rejection continues in Canberra

The left-arm fast bowler once again faced a rejection as Arshdeep Singh was not picked in the playing XI for the T20I series opener against Australia on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Arshdeep, who became India's highest wicket-taker in T20I history earlier this year, played just two matches during the Asia Cup, where he picked two wickets to become the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in the international format.

India, instead, picked Harshit Rana after his four-wicket haul in the final ODI game last week against Australia. Not to forget, Rana is being backed in white-ball formats as a No. 8, owing to his batting ability down the order. Jasprit Bumrah is the other pacer in the playing XI.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.