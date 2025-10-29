India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav and co. begin T20 World Cup preparation vs power-packed AUS

Live

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav shares a laugh with coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session in Canberra.

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: While the three-match ODI series got a lot of the attention for the returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after several months away from the game, it is the five-match T20I series beginning today that holds the real key on this tour, as far as both India and Australia are concerned. The five-match set will be played between two teams who will each consider themselves favourites for the upcoming T20I World Cup, which India will be entering not just as hosts but also as the defending champions. Australia, meanwhile, are in the midst of a T20 movement at home, and know this is an opportunity to send a stern message over to the Indian camp. India vs Australia 1st T20I predicted XIs Just coming in off the back of the Asia Cup, India will back their team for the most part to remain as it is and keep notching up the wins. No need to change what isn’t working, but Gambhir does like being proactive. Early in the series, though, too many shocks shouldn’t be expected: this team shouldn’t look too dissimilar to the one that played the final in Dubai, with the superstar batting unit and the pace-bowling duo of Bumrah and Arshdeep to retain their spots. However, Rinku Singh might miss out for Nitish Kumar Reddy to provide that extra pacer, and it feels like Kuldeep Yadav’s spot in this team is never that safe. India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Australia, meanwhile, are still a team experimenting and trying to figure out how they can help their talent translate into a monster T20 team. Key to this has recently been the in-form Tim David batting higher and getting to face plenty of deliveries. No Glenn Maxwell for the first couple of matches, but Matt Short might earn another go after a strong ODI series. Josh Hazlewood leads a bowling unit missing Adam Zampa, on paternity leave, which means Matthew Kuhnemann has a chance to stake his claim in the XI ahead of a subcontinental World Cup. Australia predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Short/Josh Phillippe, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood India vs Australia T20I head-to-head India and Australia have faced off against each other on 32 occasions in T20 cricket. Over that period, India have dominated the Aussies, this being the only format where they have the advantage. It isn’t particularly close either: of 32 encounters, India have won 20, while Australia have only won 11. Most recently, India won their previous contest in St Lucia during their victorious World Cup campaign in the Caribbean, as a Rohit Sharma masterclass sunk the Aussies. Before that, India hosted a five-match series at home in 2023, where they thumped the Aussies 4-1. Australia have to go all the way back to early 2019 for the last time they managed a series win in this format over India. India have won their only contest in Canberra, which was played in 2020. India vs Australia 1st T20I key matchups Abhishek Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood: Abhishek Sharma is the number one ranked batter in T20I cricket, and has been out of this world in flaying opposition bowlers in the powerplay and getting India off to incredible starts. He has the big challenge of facing Josh Hazlewood, who has been metronomical and in sensational form through the ODIs. He has the capability to out-think and completely unsettle opposition batters, and if he gets Abhishek out in the powerplay, it’s a completely different ball game. Kuldeep Yadav vs Tim David: Tim David has taken to batting at number four for the Australian T20I team to maximise Australia’s power through the middle overs. To restrict this threat – and ensure Jasprit Bumrah can bowl two up front to the dangerous openers – India might need to play Kuldeep Yadav as their main middle overs strike bowler. Kuldeep will be responsible for keeping things quiet and also providing those crucial middle order wickets, particularly against David, who is often uncomfortable when he can’t read the spin. India vs Australia 1st T20I weather forecast in Canberra The Australian capital city of Canberra hosts the first T20I at the Manuka Oval. It is likely to be a cloudy day, but the threat of rain isn’t too high. Especially as the evening wears on, it is expected to be dry. A full match is likely to be in store, and hopefully no delayed start in case there is any bad weather around at the time. India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming India vs Australia 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. India vs Australia 1st T20I will be livestreamed on JioHotstar in India. ...Read More

