Nitish Rana drops sensational KKR 'homecoming' hint as former captain Gautam Gambhir meets Shah Rukh Khan

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders have a special connection; Gambhir remains the side's most successful captain to date, having led the Indian Premier League franchise to both of its titles so far (in 2012 and 2014). Justifiably, Gambhir holds a unique place in KKR's history, and even as the former opener has been mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants in the league since last year, he continues to receive a special reception from the crowd at Eden Gardens. In the IPL this year, the former KKR skipper was also greeted with a couple of special banners urging the franchise to bring Gambhir back to the side. Gautam Gambhir posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday; Nitish Rana (R) had an interesting reaction to the post(X/IPL)

And so, Gambhir sent the KKR fans into frenzy on Thursday as he posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, the Indian actor who is also the co-owner of the franchise. Taking to his official X account, Gambhir wrote, “He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect . So much to learn from u . Simply the best.”

While the post triggered speculations over a potential reunion between Gambhir and KKR, the side's captain for the 2023 edition, Nitish Rana, further boosted the excitement among the fans with his post. Reacting to Gambhir's picture with the actor, Rana wrote, “True kings in their own fields! Could this be a sign of a homecoming? Just wondering.”

Gambhir had left KKR after the end of the 2017 season, rejoining the Delhi Capitals; he retired after the end of the next edition and took on as mentor of the Super Giants last year. He worked alongside KL Rahul as the franchise reached the playoff stage in both years.

Following the IPL, Gambhir has been working with Star Sports as an expert and was part of the broadcasting team during the Asia Cup earlier this month. He is also likely to be in the commentary box for the World Cup in October-November.

KKR since Gambhir's departure

KKR's performances have dipped since Gambhir left the side in 2017; it's best performance over the next five seasons came in 2021 when the Knight Riders ended runners-up, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. Over the past two years, the side had finished seventh on the table.

