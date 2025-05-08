‘No chance of foreign PSL players leaving Pakistan’: PCB responds amid reports of England stars seeking early departures

Despite hostilities escalating between India and Pakistan, foreign players participating at the ongoing PSL 2025 have reportedly decided to stay in the country. India began Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, launching air strikes over the Kashmir border and the situation in the border has become intense. Karachi Kings English batsman James Vince celebrates after scoring a half-century.(AFP)

PCB official drops huge confirmation

According to a report from Pakistan media outlet Dawn, PCB spokesperson Amir Mir revealed that the foreign players can’t leave the country due to air space issues. Pakistan shut their air space for 48 hours, with the announcement coming on Wednesday. Also before that, major airlines had begun to avoid flying over Pakistan.

Mir said, “The foreign players met PSL chief Salman Naseer at a dinner last night and they had a ‘gup shup’ (informal chat).”

“Naturally the current scenario may have come under discussion.

“There is no chance of the foreign players leaving the country anyway with airspace issues, but they are living under a heavy security blanket of Pakistan Army.

“There have been surgical strikes on both sides of the border but we don’t expect that affecting the PSL. But if, God forbid, things do escalate, we will sit together to decide our next step,” he added.

There are many England and New Zealand cricketers in Pakistan currently, participating at the PSL. Reacting to the issue, the ECB said in a statement, “The board’s approach is to support its players with up-to-date information and expert guidance, while respecting their personal choices in light of the current regional tensions.”

There have been reports that the England camp in PSL are split and some want to return back home. Meanwhile, some players want to remain in Pakistan and wrap up their respective campaigns.

The Pahalgam attack took place on April 22, 2025, where militants shot and killed 26 civilians, according to reports. Only Hindu tourists were reportedly targeted in the attack, and also a Christian tourist and local Muslim were also killed. The attack’s responsibility has been claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In reaction, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and closed borders. Meanwhile, Pakistan denied the accusations and suspended the Simla Agreement, restricting trade and closing air space. Even India closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, banned all imports from pakistan and also banned entry of Pakistani ships into its ports.