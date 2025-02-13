Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting are not sure if head coach Andrey Chernyshov will return, a little over two weeks after the club’s investor had said the Russian would be back after the away match to Hyderabad FC on February 8. No one at the Indian Super League (ISL) debutants is ruling out assistant Mehrajuddin Wadoo staying in charge for the rest of the season. No clarity on Md Sporting coach’s return

The club, an official connected with the football team said, has not been able to contact Chernyshov on Wednesday. Another said it is possible Wadoo, added to the staff in December, would stay in charge for the remaining five matches of ISL11. The officials requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

With two wins and 11 defeats, Mohammedan Sporting are at the bottom of the 13-team standings with 11 points from 19 rounds. They have lost their last three matches and play East Bengal on Sunday.

Chernyshov had resigned on January 29 citing unpaid wages. “A professional, I cannot work for 3 months without receiving a salary,” the former USSR and Russia defender had written on his social media accounts. “I made this decision with tears in my eyes. But all the blame for this lies with the club’s management.”

Later that day, Dipak Singh, director BunkerHill Sports, Mohammedan Sporting’s investor since 2020, said Chernyshov had changed his mind. He is going home and would be return after matches against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (February 1) and Hyderabad FC, he said. Singh did not respond to calls or respond to messages seeking a comment.

Under Chernyshov, Mohammedan Sporting had qualified for ISL11 by winning the 2023-24 I-League.

The officials said a portion of the players’ salaries have been cleared. They estimated that around two months’ salaries remain pending. Money to the club had been frozen after investors said shares had not been transferred. On January 29, Singh had said only the formalities to transfer shares remained to be completed.