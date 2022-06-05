No Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda in Shastri's India XI for first T20I vs SA; 'They'll probably give Ishan a break...'

KL Rahul is set to lead India in the absence of top stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the five-game T20I series against South Africa, beginning June 9 in Delhi. The senior Indian pair will only return for the one-off Test in England, while the T20 assignment versus South Africa presents youngsters with a great chance to prove their mettle. Selectors issued a maiden call-up for pace sensation Umran Malik and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for the 18-member contingent, which also features in-form Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked his eleven for the series opener on Thursday. While Karthik didn't find a place in Shastri's team, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik got the nod. Shastri believes Gaikwad could open with Rahul, with Ishan Kishan at the No. 3 position. He further slotted Axar Patel in the lower order but didn't include Venkatesh Iyer or Deepak Hooda.

"I think they will go with the guys they will want to see first - the Rahuls, the Ruturaj Gaikwads - maybe they will open. They will probably give Ishan (Kishan) a break in this game or bat him at three," Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"If you bat him (Ishan) at three, then it will be Shreyas (Iyer) at No. 4, (Rishabh) Pant at No. 5 and Hardik (Pandya) at No. 6," he added.

"No. 7 will be Axar Patel. I think eight will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar batting-wise, then Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik and Harshal Patel. Umran or Arshdeep depending on the ground and what the pitch is like," Shastri further added.

All-format seamer Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested for the T20I series. In his absence, Shastri said it will be a toss-up between youngsters Umran and Arshdeep. The former India captain picked Yuzvendra Chahal as his lone specialist spinner.

"I think if Bhuvi plays, then Umran is better, because Bhuvi can do a job for you at the death. But then again, you are looking for someone at the death, they are looking to develop that bowler. So if Harshal is going to do that, he plays that game," Shastri added.

Ravi Shastri's India XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel.

