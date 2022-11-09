Home / Cricket / 'No doubt, DK should play semifinal. But here's the curveball...': AB de Villiers' unique take on Karthik-Pant debate

'No doubt, DK should play semifinal. But here's the curveball...': AB de Villiers' unique take on Karthik-Pant debate

cricket
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 06:40 PM IST

The former South African batter had a unique take on the ongoing debate over Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for a spot in India's playing XI against England on Thursday.

Dinesh Karthik; AB de Villiers; Rishabh Pant(ANI/YouTube)
Dinesh Karthik; AB de Villiers; Rishabh Pant(ANI/YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India will take on England in the all-important semi-final against T20 World Cup on Thursday. The side had finished at the top of their group in the Super 12 stage with eight points to its name in five matches. Team India's star batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav shined in the group stage, with the former being the top run-getter in the tournament so far – with 246 runs in five matches.

However, one of the biggest debates in the build-up to the semi-final in Adelaide is the wicketkeeping position, for which two players – Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant – are competing. While Karthik had played in the first four matches of the group stage for India, Pant had replaced the veteran wicketkeeper-batter in the side's final game against Zimbabwe. Ahead of the semi-final, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers gave his five cents on who should play against England.

Also read: ‘Bring India and England together in final': Pakistan's win vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup semi sets Twitter on fire

“Difficult one. For me, absolutely no doubt, DK should be there. Knock-out stages, he's experienced, I would want him. But, here's the curveball, I would want Pant in the team as well. I would find another spot for him. I don't know who makes way for him,” de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.

The former Proteas star further mentions India's game against South Africa where Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya played together, suggesting that Hooda could make way for Pant. However, the batter was already replaced by Axar Patel in India's next two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Regardless, de Villiers said that Rishabh Pant has scored centuries in Australia in Test cricket, and India need his firepower in the middle-order.

“Pant has got Test hundreds in Australia before, he's got the experience, and the confidence to take the game away from any bowling attack. He can face fast bowling and spin. He's versatile, I will make room for both of these guys. You need DK's experience and you need Pant's match-winning abilities. That's my five cents,” said de Villiers.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ab de villiers indian cricket team t20 world cup rishabh pant dinesh karthik + 3 more
ab de villiers indian cricket team t20 world cup rishabh pant dinesh karthik + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out