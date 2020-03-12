e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / No foreign player available for IPL till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak - Report

No foreign player available for IPL till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak - Report

The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

cricket Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a Council meeting.
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a Council meeting.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

No foreign player will be available for this year’s IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat, a top BCCI source told PTI on Thursday, casting fresh doubts on the fate of the event.

“The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government’s directive, they can’t come till April 15,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

READ: IPL Governing Council to meet on March 14 to discuss coronavirus threat

India has reported 60 positive cases in the outbreak which has led to over 4,000 deaths globally.

The fate of the IPL itself will be decided on March 14 at the event’s Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.

“All decisions will be taken by the GC in Mumbai,” the source said.

Having the IPL, starting March 29, played in empty stadiums is an option being explored.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
In Rajinikanth’s big plan for Tamil Nadu politics, he won’t be the CM face
In Rajinikanth’s big plan for Tamil Nadu politics, he won’t be the CM face
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODIs
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODIs
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news