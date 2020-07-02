No handshakes or high-fives, James Anderson gives first glimpse of post-Covid celebrations in cricket - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 11:58 IST

No High-fives, no hugs, no wild head rubs, only elbow contacts and smiles – Cricket got its first glimpse of post-Covid world during England’s internal practice game between Team Stokes and Team Buttler on Wednesday. Veteran James Anderson, who returned to action for the first time since suffering an injury in New Zealand, was seen celebrating his wickets with elbow dabs with teammates.

The elbow dabs have become quite the norm in football ever since action began after close to two months break because of the pandemic. If there was any doubt about how cricketers would go about their celebrations then Wednesday’s practice game in the led up to the three-match Test series between England and West Indies, which will also mark the return of international cricket after three months, erased it all.

In a video shared by England Cricket on its official Twitter handle, Anderson, after trapping Joe Denly (48) right in front, celebrated with elbow dabs even when wicket-keeper Ben Foakes had raised his hands for a customary high-five out of habit.

Anderson who is representing Team Stokes in the practice game, bowled 18 overs, returning with figures of 2 for 49. Anderson was also seen using the hand-sanitisers multiple times during the course of the day.

Team Buttler ended the day at 287 for five with James Bracey and Dan Lawrence scoring impressive fifties.

The Ben Stokes-led England side will take on West Indies in the first of the three Tests starting from July 8 at Southampton.

This will be first Test in which the new rules will come into play the most talked about one the ban of usage of saliva to shine the cricket ball to minimize the threat of cricketers getting infected.