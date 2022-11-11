‘No Indian captain would…’: Gautam Gambhir lauds MS Dhoni's legacy after Team India crash out of T20 World Cup

Good cricket players need not always be good leaders as well. Since the legendary MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, Team India has had Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as captains. But the men in blue are facing an ICC trophy drought since winning the ICC Champions Trophy way back in 2013. Under Kohli, India came close to winning the ICC World Test Championship trophy in 2021 but faltered in the end to finish as runners-up. Cricket experts backed Rohit to be the perfect leader after his exploits as Mumbai Indians skipper in IPL, but international cricket is proving to be a different ball game for him as he couldn't lead the team to glory in Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Team India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022, losing to England by 10 wickets in the semi-final, the spotlight has come back on Dhoni. The former India cricketer is the only Indian captain who won all three prestigious ICC trophies- T20 World Cup(2007), ODI World Cup(2011) and Champions Trophy(2013). Although several cricketers have spoken highly of Dhoni in the past, the latest to acknowledge his tremendous run as India's captain, is Gautam Gambhir.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid's tough reply to question on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's retirement after India's T20 World Cup exit

"Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don't think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India cricketer Gambhir was a part of Team India under Dhoni when India were crowned world champions in 2007 and 2011. The 41-year old is remembered for playing match winning knocks for the team in both the final matches.

The 2007 champions were one of the favourites to win the trophy this time and their unsavoury performance has left many a fans heartbroken. Captain Rohit's comments after Team India's loss has further brought him under the ire of cricket experts. The right handed batter had put the blame on bowlers for the team's loss.

We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well," Rohit had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON